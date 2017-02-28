ESET antivirus opens Macs to remote execution as root

Bored hacker looking for fun? We couldn't possibly suggest you attack the latest vulnerability in ESET's anti-virus software, because it's too basic to offer any challenge at all.

As outlined in this advisory, all you need to get root-level remote code execution on a Mac is to intercept the ESET antivirus connection, put yourself in as a man-in-the-middle, and exploit an XML library.

Or, to use the technically-correct language of Google Security Team's Jason Geffner and Jan Bee: “Vulnerable versions of ESET Endpoint Antivirus 6 are statically linked with an outdated XML parsing library and do not perform proper server authentication, allowing for remote unauthenticated attackers to perform arbitrary code execution as root on vulnerable clients.” Lovely.

The esets_daemon links to an old version of POCO's XML parser library vulnerable to CVE-2016-0718, they explain. Among other things, that library handles license activation with a request to https://edf.eset.com/edf .

The MITM arises because the daemon doesn't check the server certificate, letting an attacker give the client a self-signed HTTPS cert. Now they control the connection, they can send malformed content to crash the XML parser and execute code as root.

ESET has fixed the issue in version 6.4.168.0. ®