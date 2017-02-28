Continuous Lifecycle: Early bird tickets ready to fly

You’ve got less than two weeks to snag early bird tickets for Continuous Lifecycle London and save yourself a packet on three days of the best in DevOps, Containers, Continuous Delivery and Agile.

There are savings on both the conference sessions on May 17 and 18 and for the all-day workshops on May 19, all of which take place at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in the heart of London.

The two day conference programme features almost 40 speakers, spanning users, consultants, thought leaders and vendors, all of whom have been chosen for their ability to not just talk about, but show what they are doing to improve software development and delivery in real world organisations.

Our keynotes include Continuous Delivery pioneer Dave Farley, and Jen Krieger, who is leading a company-wide shift to DevOps at Red Hat, where she is chief agile architect.

They will each kick off a day of conference sessions spanning lessons in how to succeed in DevOps drawn from real work in the field, as well as focused sessions on container technologies, ChatOps, databases, continuous delivery and more. As always, we’ll be striving to take you beyond the hype, and show you the tools and methodologies real world organisations are not just talking about, but putting to work in organisations like Paddy Power Betfair, The Guardian, and Trivago.

On the third day we have a selection of six workshops, covering Kubernetes and Prometheus, Continuous Delivery and Docker, DevOps and Databases, CD with Docker Swarm, and of course our session from continuous delivery originator Dave Farley. These are all day affairs, giving you a change to take a guided deep dive into the topic at hand.

We’re sure you’ll also learn plenty from your fellow attendees both in the Q/As, and on the sidelines, and we’ll be making sure you’ve got the time, space and supplies to talk.

We want you to be there, but places are limited for both the workshops and the conference programme. So, we strongly suggest check out our early bird ticket offer now. ®