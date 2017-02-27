Licence-fee outsourcer Capita caught wringing BBC tax from vulnerable

Capita, to whom the BBC has outsourced its licence-fee shakedown efforts, has been found to be targeting vulnerable people as part of an aggressive bonus scheme for its collectors.

An investigative report by the Daily Mail has found Capita to be offering bonuses of up to £15,000 a year to its 330 enforcement officers, who have orders to each catch 28 licence fee evaders each week.

According to the undercover reporter, those targeted included “a war veteran with dementia and a desperate young mother in a women’s refuge” in the last week alone.

Capita is paid £58m a year by the BBC in a contract which will run until 2022. Auntie generates approximately 74 per cent of her net revenue through licence fees, £3.7bn of which Capita claims it collects.

In 2015, 166,000 people were fined for licence fee evasion, which is a criminal offence. The fee, which is required for all television-watching households in the UK, is £145. The maximum penalty for watching BBC channels or iPlayer without a licence is £1,000.

The Mail's reporter was apparently told during a potential job interview: “We will drive you as hard as we can to get as much as we can out of you because we’re greedy.” The paper claims the reporter was also encouraged to spy on homes and take money on the doorstep.

“Cash, debit, credit card, we’ll take anything,” one TV Licensing manager said, according to the report. “I tell people I’ll take shirt buttons.”

Capita told the BBC that the statements made to the undercover reporter did “not reflect the high standards we expect.”

A statement from the BBC said the organisation had asked Capita to “investigate urgently” and “ensure swift and appropriate action is taken.”

It added: “Capita is contracted to manage the majority of the service and there are clear policies and standards in place that we expect to be upheld at all times by Capita employees. We expect enquiry officers to behave in a courteous, professional manner and abide by a published code of conduct.”

According to the Mail, culture secretary Karen Bradley will haul Tony Hall, the BBC's director general, in for questioning in the coming days. Capita's bosses also face being brought before MPs. ®