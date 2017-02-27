HSBC Business internet banking goes TITSUP*

Mondays are a terrible way to start the week, but spare a thought for HSBC customers whose online business banking is not quite so online.

This morning's IT difficulties at HSBC's online business banking portal make HSBC's ambition of allowing customers to open new accounts with selfies seem that much more ambitious.

@hsbcukbusiness @jbalex83 struggling to get on to HSBC business banking this morning. Tried 2 different browsers pic.twitter.com/IfaMME1RLh — TallAndy (@TallAndy) February 27, 2017

What has caused the issue is unclear, thanks to HSBC's lacklustre communications strategy, which has so far extended to putting out the individual fires of customers tweeting at them with replies, plus a brief single tweet acknowledging the incident – which appeared just a few minutes before we published.

When contacted by The Register this morning, an HSBC spokesperson told us they were unable to offer any more information about the outage, and suggested we quote their response given on Twitter.

@scoopz Hi, we are looking to get this resolved as soon as we can. ^JWR — HSBC UK Business (@HSBCUKBusiness) February 27, 2017

HSBC was unable to inform us of whether the issues have anything to do with the 800 tech jobs the bank shed last year. We'll update if we hear anything. ®