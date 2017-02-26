LG and Huawei unwrap their 'Galaxy-killers'

MWC This year’s flagship smartphones will run even faster and have even more features than last year’s flagship smartphones, The Register discovered today.

Who knew?

With Samsung delaying the launch of its Galaxy S8 flagship until after Mobile World Congress, both LG and Huawei used the event to try and grab the laurels, hoping to capitalise on the delay… and another issue dogging Samsung’s reputation.

So let’s get this out of the way first. Both giants alluded to Samsung’s Note 7 battery problems in a very subtle fashion. For example, LG’s presenters put on their Very Serious Faces, and started talking about “Personal Safety”. Personal Safety was very important, they nodded, gravely.

What did this mean, we wondered? Phones with a rape alarm? A built-in reservoir of Mace spray, or perhaps an inflatable airbag? All of these would be fantastically useful enhancements to personal safety. No, they just meant having a phone that doesn’t explode in your pocket. Huawei also alluded obliquely to how much care is taken with its own batteries - although it’s fair to say Huawei’s reference was “fleeting”. Neither wished to be seen to be capitalising on Samsung’s misfotune, although neither could completely ignore it either.

How LG and Huawei want your flagship cash

In two massively oversubscribed events, first LG and Huawei revealed their wares. LG’s is the more immediately impressive, given that it smartens up LG’s flagship offering considerably and makes it more coherent. Phones from the Korean giant have often featured bleeding edge displays and imaging only to be let down by a weird combination of unwanted features, a boffin-designed UI, and teenage cuteness. This looks and feels a much more like a mainstream Android should. About time, perhaps.

The LG G6 packs a spectacular 18:9 display in a surprisingly compact body. The bezel around the 5.7 inch QHD+ display has been almost completely eradicated. Most phone displays today follow a 16:9 aspect ration. The best compliment you can pay 18:9 is that you wonder why nobody’s tried it before, it feels natural. As we noted last week, 18:9 allows for (in LG’s words) “11.3 per cent more information!” and also allows you to view two square windows side by side. Less obvious is why you’d want to.

The G6 is therefore more comfortable to hold than an S7 Edge, let alone, and much more comfortable than an iPhone 6/6s/7 Plus, both of which have 5.5inch (diagonal) displays. The latter comparison won’t surprise you, you’ll have to take my word about the former. LG recruited an academic ergonomist to confirm that yes, the LG was comfortable: because it had an ideal width narrower than 72mm, and the bottom bezel is bigger than 7.5mm. Apparently. That’s what ergonomists say in 2017, although they’ll probably say something else next year.

Overall, this is a neat gimmick-free design. Recent LG gimmicks have included a banana-shaped display, and last year’s ill-advised expansion slot.

Tech specs are unsurprisingly more whizzy than last year. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 supports high bandwidth LTE, and smoother 4K video. LG packs in two 13MP sensors for its main imaging unit - as is the modern fashion.

LG has done away with all the buttons except the volume keys, and retains the power up / fingerprint sensor on the rear. The LG was the first to put this round the back, and others have copied this.

And as expected, it’s water and dustproof. The pricing wasn’t disclosed today, but you can be sure it won’t be cheap.

Overall it’s a great return to form for a company that was trying just a bit hard to be different. And guess what - it doesn’t explode. Because personal safety is important, so very important, to LG.

We’ll have a fuller hands on soon.