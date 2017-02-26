BlackBerry's comeback: hands on with the KEYone

MWC Fans of the classic BlackBerry style phone have finally got one running Android - never mind sliders and touch screens with the BlackBerry badge.

In fact, BlackBerry phones got their biggest push in four years last night, as TCL relaunched the brand in Barcelona last night with a new Android QWERTY it calls KEYone. From now on, the Chinese giant, which also markets phones under the Alcatel brand, will do the design and marketing of BlackBerry phones, while BlackBerry Mobile continues to develop its “hardened” Android. More devices will follow.

BlackBerry turned its phone business, now BlackBerry Mobile, into a brand and software licensing unit last year, and the KEYone is the first fruit. It has already benefited from more marketing than BlackBerry managed for its first three Android devices, the slider Priv, and touch screens DTEK50, DTEK60.

With the benefit of hindsight you can see that BlackBerry was priming the pump to make the deal attractive for the first licensee, who not only gets high quality distinctive design (by BlackBerry), but a clear run at resurrecting the BlackBerry brand with an Android that most resembles the iconic BlackBerry form factor. (BlackBerry hasn’t made a candybar QWERTY since the Classic in December 2014, and it hasn’t made an Android candybar QWERTY at all).

The KEYone certainly looks and feels the part of a premium device - and it’s priced accordingly. At £499 (or €549 or $599) it may deter all but the diehard physical keyboard fans amongst casual consumers, but it probably will not bother the business buyers and “prosumers” TCL is targeting. In a market where a £250 buys you a lot of quality and £400 flagship specs, then pricing the KEYONE closer to £400 than £500 might have made relaunching the iconic brand easier.

It’s far to say almost nobody in the wider market has ever seen the clever touchpad physical QWERTY that BlackBerry invented and introduced in the Passport and the Priv, or seen how useful it can be. The price might deter people who would be intrigued.

Smudgey, but expensive looking

Everything about the KEYone looks like quality, with tapered “2.5D” edges to the display and keyboard curving naturally into the phone’s body.

The KEYone packs in a huge battery (3505 man), a superb and pin-sharp 3:2 aspect ratio display, and feels really natural to use. I was astonished to discover the KEYone officially weighs 180g (the Huawei Mate 9 weighs 190g) only after handling the device - a flight delays meant I missed the official presentation and went straight to the hands on. When comparing the two, you’d peg the BlackBerry as much lighter. That’s because it is narrower and taller, and the shape gives it a much more friendly weight distribution. It’s already very nice to handle because of the tapered sides and the the rubber finish to the back. It incorporates the same Sony camera sensor as the Google Pixel, but some optimisation work is evidently needed, TCL didn’t show off any camera samples during its presentation. The snaps I took later showed good colour reproduction at least - for what that’s worth.

The battery should make it an endurance champ. Volker Weber, who has used one for a few weeks, thinks the battery endurance is the phone's best feature.

The octcore Snapdragon 625 chip is plenty good enough, and a significant leap forward over last year’s Qualcomm midrange part, the Snapdragon 617. It should outpace the 808-based Priv in most respects, without the thermal issues that dogged the first Android BlackBerry. Nevertheless, it’s a midrange part more commonly found in phones half the price. Perhaps it won’t matter if TCL can ensure this device (or a good mockup) is seen and held by consumers, for in reality it the high price tag doesn’t seems absurd as it does to gadget blogger comparing spec sheets.

I gained a few impressions from using it: mostly positive.

BlackBerry Mobile already applied a very light skin to Android, and eschewed bloatware, and this hasn’t changed in the first Nougat version. The only changes I noticed were a rejigged Productivity Tab - the sliding panel that gives quick access to PIM functions and email.

The all important physical keyboard is better than the cramped QWERTY on the Priv slider, but not in the same class as the BlackBerry Classic, and didn’t feel as natural as the smaller BlackBerry Bold 9900 keyboard. In photos, the fingerprint sensor built into the spacebar stands out like a brutalist car park in a small market town - but in reality, you hardly notice it’s taller than the other keys.

The glossy finish to the keys make the KEYone a fingerprint magnet, as I discovered - this isn’t a device that photographs well outside a photographer’s studio. A revision - KEYone-POINTone, say- should sculpt the keys a little better and certainly apply a matte finish.

The phone feels better to pick up left handed, as your thumb then goes over the power key. Picking the phone up right handed, it’s a bit of a reach. There’s a customisable key on the right.

This Nougat has a few lumps

Using the device I encountered two problems. Flick typing - whereby you flick up across the keyboard to compete suggested words - often activated the Android control keys, which are placed just above the QWERTY. In practice I was regularly being thrown out of the app I was typing into. This needs some tuning before launch, or one of the phone’s smartest features will need to be disabled. Or worse.

I also found that the nice “type to search” feature didn’t work correctly. On a Passport and a Priv, you can configure the keyboard to respond in two ways to a keypress. One activates the library of preconfigured shortcuts (up to 52 of them, for long and short presses), the other fires up a search boxL it's like typing into the Windows start menu, it finds stuff in real time. But on the KEYone, this didn’t work, scrambling and transposing the characters in the search field. You can work around this by putting Device Search icon on the screen and typing into that, but that slows things down.

Overall, the £499 tag is a crazy price for consumers who are tired of boring design, and intrigued by a modern BlackBerry QWERTY.

I can understand the business logic, but TCL may have made the same error that BlackBerry did in launching the $700 Priv: it assumes people love the brand, and love physical QWERTY so much, they’ll pay a huge premium for it. That’s a stretch when the challenge of reviving a brand is so immense. It's a distinctive and (once the bugs are addressed) quality phone: rewarding some of the millions of consumers who abandoned BlackBerry but are brave and curious enough to return, must be a priority over taking margins off the thousands who remained loyal. ®

