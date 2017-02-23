Managed file transfer peeps Axway gobble sharetakers Syncplicity

French managed file transfer (MFT) company Axway has bought file sync and share supplier Syncplicity.

EMC sold Syncplicity to Skyview Capital for an undisclosed sum in June 2015. Now Skyview has sold it to Axway in an all-cash transaction, again for an unrevealed amount.

Axway, which has more than 11,000 customers in 100 countries, describes itself, in that peculiar IT sub-language called marketspeak, like this: "We advance our legacy as a change agent in data integration with solutions that give enterprises the confidence to make a quantum leap, seize opportunities and reach new heights in digital business success."

No, we don't understand it either.

We're told that to date Syncplicity, with more than 25,000 business customers, has been responsible the largest EFSS deployment globally (with Siemens) and is used by businesses worldwide including Dell EMC, the Associated Press and the Boston Red Sox.

In a canned quote, Syncplicity CEO Jonathan Huberman said: "Syncplicity's EFSS expertise and product excellence will complement Axway MFT solutions perfectly by encouraging and supporting greater collaboration among employees, partners and customers."

Axway CEO Jean-Marc Lazzari said: "Together, Axway and Syncplicity will create a one-stop shop for digital shared services." That means Axway will be able to enhance its AMPLIFY product with Syncplicity collaboration features.

AMPLIFY, Axway says, offers a unified, secure environment, both in the cloud and on-premises, for digital teams to create, run and scale API-enabled services. Find out more about AMPLIFY here. Cloud-based sync and share has an obvious fit. There is an Axway FAQ about the acquisition here. ®