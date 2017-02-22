Speaking in Tech: Taxing robot labour for benefit glorious taxpayer

Podcast

Regular tech podcasters Greg and Ed are joined by Josh Atwell of NetApp to discuss the rapid pace of innovation and automation and the impact on employment and society. The crew also discuss sexual harassment in the tech industry and Oracle “clawbacks”.

The details…

(0:00) Building walls

(4:35) Gold status

(6:27) Bill Gates and automation

(12:45) Taxing innovation

(15:05) Bringing back code

(18:56) Elon Musk meets Star Trek

(24:05) The oasis in Ready Player One

(25:10) Investigating harassment at Uber

(37:35) Oracle being sued for sales “clawbacks”

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Speaking in Tech: Episode

