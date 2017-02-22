More like this

Business

 Arrow

Policy

Speaking in Tech: Taxing robot labour for benefit glorious taxpayer

Bill Gates, Microsoft, pay-per-use... this is sounding familiar

22 Feb 2017 at 09:38, Team Register

Podcast

speaking_in_tech Greg Knieriemen podcast enterprise

Regular tech podcasters Greg and Ed are joined by Josh Atwell of NetApp to discuss the rapid pace of innovation and automation and the impact on employment and society. The crew also discuss sexual harassment in the tech industry and Oracle “clawbacks”.

The details…

  • (0:00) Building walls
  • (4:35) Gold status
  • (6:27) Bill Gates and automation
  • (12:45) Taxing innovation
  • (15:05) Bringing back code
  • (18:56) Elon Musk meets Star Trek
  • (24:05) The oasis in Ready Player One
  • (25:10) Investigating harassment at Uber
  • (37:35) Oracle being sued for sales “clawbacks”

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

Podcast Subscriber Links

Subscribe through iTunes
Subscribe through Google
Subscribe through Stitcher

Feed URL for other podcast tools - Juice, Zune, et cetera: http://nekkidtech.libsyn.com/rss

Post a comment