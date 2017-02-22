Smart Hosting offers up service credit in bid to hang on to clients

After provoking dissatisfaction from customers during its recent support ticket pile-up, Smart Hosting has apologised and offered £10 in service credit.

Following Smart Hosting's merger with the equally pint-sized British hosting business Krystal, complaints over a pile-up of unanswered support tickets were met with radio silence.

The new boss has now emailed customers to "personally apologise" and offer £10 in service credit "to every active client who was in contact with the helpdesk since 16 January. This service credit won't expire and can be used on any Smart or Krystal service or renewal."

Customers were concerned when Smart's phones were turned off after merging with Krystal, both in a financial sense and in terms of the companies' VoIP systems. Smart's social media feeds filled with complaints that received no reply. The company effectively went incommunicado in what its new owner Simon Blackler admitted to The Register was a terrible mistake.

An email penned by Blackler sent out to customers featured the owner stating he would like to "personally apologise for that and take responsibility".

While denying that there was any outage affecting Smart Hosting, Blackler wrote that during the pile-up's peak, 3,138 tickets "arrived in a single day and we had a backlog of over 1,500 tickets".

"Staff have worked around the clock to restore support, sending over 25,282 responses this month already," Blackler wrote. "Clients have been supported throughout, just much slower than normal, and for this I can only apologise." ®