Oracle crushes Apiary's hope in slightly awkward email to customers

Oracle today poured cold water on efforts by Apiary top brass to reassure customers about the future of their software under Big Red – the very same day the acquistion concluded.

In a 22 February email to customers, seen by The Reg, Apiary's founder and chief executive Jakub Nesetril and senior vice president of integration cloud Amit Zavery stressed the value of their customers and the benefits of their product plans with mighty Oracle behind it.

"Apiary's success is owned by our customers, and my top priority is to ensure a seamless experience for you," they wrote.

"Joining Oracle gives us the potential to significantly boost the value Apiary delivers by accelerating our product development roadmap and expanding the resources available to our customers."

Oracle, however, quickly squashed the charm offensive.

In a bluntly worded addendum to their piece, Oracle pulled no punches saying it is reviewing Apiary's roadmap and that they ultimately call the shots.

Oracle also told customers to ignore Nesetril and Zavery.

"All product roadmap information, whether communicated by Apiary or by Oracle, does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions," Oracle wrote.

Oracle is reviewing the Apiary roadmap and will provide guidance "in accordance with Oracle's standard product communication policies".

"Any resulting features and timing of release of such features as determined by Oracle's review of Apiary's product roadmap are at the sole discretion of Oracle."

Oracle announced its plans to buy enterprise API specialist Apiary, founded in 2011, in January. ®