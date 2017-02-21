Google rents out Nvidia Tesla GPUS in its cloud. 70 cents an hour, bud

Google has begun offering Nvidia Tesla K80 GPU-equipped virtual machines for its Compute Engine and Cloud Machine Learning hosted services.

Under a beta program launched on Tuesday, the Chocolate Factory will let customers run the GPU-based instances out of the us-east1, asia-east1, and europe-west1 regions using the command-line tool.

The Nvidia-equipped machines have been in the works since last November, when Google first said it would be incorporating the Nvidia graphics boards into its cloud compute centers. (Google will soon also tout AMD FirePro S9300 x2 GPUs in the cloud for remote-desktop workloads.)

The hope is that customers will opt to use the Nvidia-powered cloud instances for GPU-intensive tasks rather than spend the up-front cash needed to build an on-premises cluster.

"If you need extra computational power for deep learning, you can attach up to eight GPUs (four K80 boards) to any custom Google Compute Engine virtual machine," wrote Google senior product manager John Barrus.

"GPUs can accelerate many types of computing and analysis, including video and image transcoding, seismic analysis, molecular modeling, genomics, computational finance, simulations, high-performance data analysis, computational chemistry, finance, fluid dynamics and visualization."

In addition to its Compute Engine service, the Mountain View ads giant says it will make the GPU-equipped VMs available to customers running the machine learning TensorFlow service. Like Compute Engine, it is hoped that the multi-thread crunching capabilities of Nvidia's GPU hardware will dramatically speed up the operation and efficiency of code running on the machine learning cloud service.

GPU hardware has long been seen as a key component for AI and machine learning projects, as the chips are particularly well-suited for managing certain parts of the increasingly complex neural networks being developed.

Google says the GPU processing for both services will be priced at $0.70 per GPU die per hour in the US and $0.77 per hour in Asia and Europe. ®