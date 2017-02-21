Drop the F-bomb, get your coding typos auto-corrected

Git, Bad, Ugly It's a slow day, the boss is absent enduring the travails of analysts with lunches to offer, so Vulture South found itself wandering around the odd corners of GitHub.

Here – and if readers like it, we'll make this a regular – is a quick sampling of recently-revealed repositories that offer good, bad, and sometimes magnificently ugly. Enjoy!

How to f*ck-up a console command

Let's start with the one with the rudest name: The F*ck, by Russian developer Vladimir Lakovlev.

Lakovlev describes the app as “magnificent”, and we can see why: if you're a console user, you're probably well-accustomed to mistyping a command and getting a passive-aggressive response of some kind.

If, for example, you type:

aptget install python

… the console might say (I'm on a Mac, forgive me): –bash: aptget: command not found



With The F*uck, you can reply with exactly what everybody wants to type at this point, because typing fuck will correct your input.

It works by trying to match a rule to the failed command, and create a new command to run. Lakovlev has created more than 110 rules so far. The F*ck can be installed on Linux, Mac OS, and in shells like Bash, Zsh, Fish, PowerShell and tcsh.

Use this only for evil

From Drew DeVault (specialty, “unoriginal projects with better code than the thing they rip off” and KnightOS), we have Evilpass.

Evilpass “Checks how strong your user's password is via questionably ethical means”, and comes with repeated “do not use” warnings.

Why not? Because as well as checking password strength (not evil), it also takes your username/password inputs and fires them off to various other services, so as to tell you “don't re-use passwords”.

Perusing the code, we see Google, Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Ycombinator (Hacker News) in the re-use list so far.

Can't face this

Jason Hutchison gives us two projects which aren't evil. One is a Go-based Slackbot creator; the other – think of it as his Go-Slackbot demonstrator – replaces peoples' faces in photographs with the face of Chris.

Well, maybe the second is a little bit evil.

It started with an office joke, apparently, that “Chris” gets Photoshopped into images that people drop on the office Slack (please god let not this become a thing in the Vulture's channels), so Jason decided to speed it up with a Slackbot.

Hence two projects, one for Slackbot creation, the other to “Chrisify” images. Hutchison gives a lot of detail of the Chrisify bot's creation – from face detection, image manipulation, through to Slack integration here.

If you spot a project you think your fellow readers might find amusing, let me know and we'll try this again next week. ®