BlackBerry sued by hundreds of staffers 'fooled' into quitting

Long-ago phone-builder BlackBerry has been sued by hundreds of employees who say they were tricked into quitting their jobs.

Canadian law firm Nelligan O'Brien Payne LLP says it is representing a class-action lawsuit of more than 300 people who were told by BlackBerry their jobs were being transferred to Ford Canada, a BlackBerry business partner.

According to the lawyers, as part of the transfer process, the employees were asked to sign a form – which they later learned was a letter of resignation. As a result, the suit claims, the workers abandoned their seniority status, and associated benefits, when they joined Ford. They basically had to start all over at the new place, effectively losing their jobs, it is claimed.

"BlackBerry's actions amount to a termination of the employees' employment," the law firm says.

"This entitles these employees to statutory, common law, and/or contractual entitlements on termination. BlackBerry has stated that it will not pay BlackBerry employees any of these entitlements, despite the fact that employees lose all of their years of service."

BlackBerry, for its part, says it has done nothing wrong and will be fighting the suit. "We have reviewed the allegations in the lawsuit, and are confident we complied with all our obligations to our employees," a spokesperson told The Register.

"Therefore, we believe the case lacks merit and we will defend against it vigorously."

The stiffed staff hope to bag CAN$20m ($15m) in damages.

Meanwhile stateside, BlackBerry finds itself on the other end of a suit. In this case, filed earlier this week in the US District Court in Delaware, BlackBerry claims [PDF] that Nokia is infringing on 11 of its US patents for wireless communications:

According to BlackBerry, the patents are being used without license in several of Nokia's LTE-equipped devices and software.

"These include Nokia's Flexi line products, as well as associated Nokia software such as the Nokia Liquid Radio Software Suite," the claim reads.

BlackBerry is not seeking a ban on any of the products, but would like to collect back royalties and damages. ®