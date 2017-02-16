Nul points for Ukraine's Eurovision ticketing site fail

Eurovision fans purchasing tickets to the event in Ukraine this year were left frustrated due to a number of technical and payment issues with the website last night.

One reader got in touch to report that the Ukrainian ticketing site concert.ua had experienced a "spectacular failure in payment process, security and ticket distribution" when the first tickets went on sale last night.

"The payment processing gave fail messages upon successful completion and vice versa. I personally received e-tickets without authorising my credit card."

Fansite The Eurovision Times also reported problems with the website, writing that some people thought they had purchased tickets after receiving pdf tickets by email, only for their payments to be later rejected.

A spokesman from the Eurovision Song Contest blamed the high demand for tickets for some people experiencing problems in purchasing tickets.

The country won the right to host the competition following a politically charged ballad about Stalin’s pogrom in the Crimea.

The web troubles follow the sudden resignation last week of 21 members of the company’s senior Eurovision team, including two executive producers, the event manager and head of security.

Ukraine is said to be having problems financing the event and has faced complaints from the Orthodox church that the choice of venue for the opening ceremony in an 11th century cathedral is blasphemous.

Perhaps we should expect a Ukrainian version of My Lovely Horse this year, to avoid being asked to host the event again in 2018.

The Concert.UA is the official ticket seller for the Eurovision Song Contest as appointed by UA:PBC.

The Eurovision Song Contest spokesman added: "The EBU urges all fans of the contest to purchase their tickets through this official channel only in order to ensure they are purchasing genuine, valid tickets to the event.

He said that although an initial wave of tickets did sell out due to extraordinary demand, new tickets are being made available at regular intervals.