F-Secure buys industrial control security firm

F-Secure has acquired hardware and embedded system security firm Inverse Path. Financial terms of the deal, announced on Thursday, were undisclosed.

Inverse Path provides focus hardware security technology to specialist sectors including automotive, avionics and industrial control, as well as traditional software applications. It sells to both mid-market and Fortune 500 companies.

Jens Thonke, executive vice president, cyber security services at F-Secure, said the acquisition of inverse Path will help it grow its consultancy business.

“As part of our comprehensive portfolio, we offer a vast range of cyber security services, such as red teaming, risk assessments, vulnerability management, incident response and forensics," Thonke said. "Inverse Path’s expertise is the perfect fit for our fast growing consultancy business.” ®