Speaking in Tech: There must be 50 ways to leave your cloud provider

This week the whole crew is together for a rare conclave of banter and tech news including remote workers, nerd dress codes, cloudy status reports and fake news.

The details…

(0:00) Sleeping on a plane

(4:25) Blowing glass

(6:50) The Lego Batman Movie review

(10:20) IBM roping in remote workers

(14:10) Our leaders wear jeans

(17:05) Trusting AWS status reports

(24:03) Verizon may be selling its cloud

(29:03) AWS won’t turn into IBM

(30:15) Serverless nonsense

(32:23) Uber blamed for divorce

(34:00) Apple boss: Fake news “killing minds”?

