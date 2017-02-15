Speaking in Tech: There must be 50 ways to leave your cloud provider
Dumping a mainframe – now that's another story
Podcast
This week the whole crew is together for a rare conclave of banter and tech news including remote workers, nerd dress codes, cloudy status reports and fake news.
The details…
- (0:00) Sleeping on a plane
- (4:25) Blowing glass
- (6:50) The Lego Batman Movie review
- (10:20) IBM roping in remote workers
- (14:10) Our leaders wear jeans
- (17:05) Trusting AWS status reports
- (24:03) Verizon may be selling its cloud
- (29:03) AWS won’t turn into IBM
- (30:15) Serverless nonsense
- (32:23) Uber blamed for divorce
- (34:00) Apple boss: Fake news “killing minds”?
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
