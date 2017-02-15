More like this

Speaking in Tech: There must be 50 ways to leave your cloud provider

Dumping a mainframe – now that's another story

15 Feb 2017 at 10:02, Team Register

This week the whole crew is together for a rare conclave of banter and tech news including remote workers, nerd dress codes, cloudy status reports and fake news.

The details…

  • (0:00) Sleeping on a plane
  • (4:25) Blowing glass
  • (6:50) The Lego Batman Movie review
  • (10:20) IBM roping in remote workers
  • (14:10) Our leaders wear jeans
  • (17:05) Trusting AWS status reports
  • (24:03) Verizon may be selling its cloud
  • (29:03) AWS won’t turn into IBM
  • (30:15) Serverless nonsense
  • (32:23) Uber blamed for divorce
  • (34:00) Apple boss: Fake news “killing minds”?

Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.

Speaking in Tech: Episode

