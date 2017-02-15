Dell EMCs 'Spanning' SaaS backup outfit expands into Australia

Dell EMCs software-as-a-service backup outfit, “Spanning”, has expanded into Australia.

If the very premise of SaaS backup sounds a bit odd, given the universal promise that SaaS runs from super-redundant bit barns so you don't have to worry about things like backup, know that Spanning's schtick is not primary backup.

Instead the company thinks it is worth protecting against fat-fingered fumbling by fully-authenticated users who inadvertently delete files. Or bad eggs who decide to trash some data.

To protect organisations against that sort of thing, Spanning makes incremental backups of data and sends them to another cloud. The internal startup can do this for SaaS services including Salesforce, Google Apps and Office 365.

The company's Australia/New Zealand launch only covers Office 365, but Spanning reckons two million Australians use that at work so it has plenty of antipodean upside. Hence its splashdown with a bit barn in Sydney, and efforts to ensure that facility “fully complies with Australian Privacy Policies.” We think that means the Australian Privacy Principles - maybe that was lost in translation? Also a bit forlorn is the company's insistence that the service will benefit New Zealanders too, on grounds that latency is less on a trans-Tasman hop than a journey to the service's United States or Ireland bit barns. Kiwis of Vulture South's acquaintance grate at that kind of tokenism.

Australians have a bit to chew on, too, because there's no sign Spanning has altered its pricing – US$48 per user per year – into local currency. Australian Reg readers can therefore expect currency exchange charges on top of their fees. ®