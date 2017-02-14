Oracle reveals more rounded Australian *aas

Oracle has flicked the switch on everything-as-a-service in Australia.

Big Red's offered software-as-a-service in Australia since 2012.

Yesterday it turned on infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and Paas) too, splashing down its servers in a third-party bit barn rather than build its own. HPE adopted the latter approach, but the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft have been happy to splash down with dedicated data centre operators.

Oracle says it has “pent-up demand” waiting to be satisfied, although there's not much evidence of enthusiasm for Oracle's cloud around the world: multiple analysts put its market share firmly in the “other” basket, miles behind runaway leader AWS and not even on the same lap as Microsoft, Google or IBM.

Oracle does have an enormous number of customers, plus a sales team and a channel The Register understands is being strongly encouraged to sell cloud. It's also declared AWS public enemy number one and vowed to build a better-performing and cheaper cloud than those operated by Bezos' Cut-Price Bit Barns. And then there's the vague hints of a SPARC-powered cloud coming real soon now (perhaps with the name O-Cloud, The Register hears).

All of which leads The Register's antipodean cloud-watchers to suggest news of Big Red's expanded Australian operations is a mere appetiser. The main course is surely still to come. And will need to be big, cheap and tasty of Oracle is to claw its way out of the “other” column. ®