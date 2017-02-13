Tech Trailblazers Awards: Shortlist out - now it’s over to you

The shortlist of entries for this year’s Tech Trailblazer Awards is available for your perusal and you now have until the end of this week to choose your favourites.

The Tech Trailblazer Awards have been running for six years, giving real world companies the chance to highlight their innovation efforts, and real world users the opportunity to decide which firms really deserve to win.

There are sections spanning Big Data, Cloud, FinTech, IoT, Mobile, Security, Storage and Virtualization, as well as the Female and Male Tech Trailblazer of the year awards, and the Firestarter award for early stage startups blazing a trail without the benefit of VC finance.

After careful consideration, and some tough decisions, the distinguished panel of judges has winnowed down the entries to a shortlist, consisting of just a handful of companies, or individuals, in each category.

All that remains is for you to cast your final vote. You won’t just be making some hard-working technologists very, very happy. You’ll be putting down a marker for what sort of innovation you believe will actually make a difference to your organisation.

Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, said “Year on year, the judges’ task to shortlist becomes more and more difficult. We have again seen exceptional enterprise tech startups enter the awards. Huge thanks to our judges who once again have had this difficult mission. The team wishes the very best of luck to our amazing finalists.”

You’ve got until midnight on Friday to head over to the Tech Trailblazer website and make your all important picks. ®