WD reports faults in Ultrastar disk drives

El Reg has received an antipodean note that a number of Western Digital enterprise disk drives are having problems and need to be replaced.

WD spokesman Paul Wooding said:

We have identified a small, isolated population of HGST Ultrastar disk drives demonstrating higher than expected failure rates when used in specific situations and use cases.

WD added: "While the Ultrastar product is meeting our expected field performance overall, we are addressing this specific issue, and working with applicable customers to identify and replace potentially affected drives. Western Digital is focused on delivering high quality products and supporting the needs of our customers."

If you have an enterprise-class HGST Ultrastar drive, check with your WD channel supplier if you think you might be affected.