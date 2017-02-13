Brave VMs to destroy themselves, any malware they find on HP's new laptop

HP has announced plans to integrate Bromium's virtualization technology into a laptop as a defence against malware.

The soon-to-be-launched EliteBook x360 1030 G2 will feature virtualisation-based security built in to the hardware in the form of a feature called Sure Click, which will go on general availability in Spring. The tech was launched at RSA Conference.

Sure Click means that each tab launched in either Chrome or Internet Explorer will launch as its own, fully contained micro-VM. If a malicious site is visited, all users have to do is close the tab, destroying the virtual machine and the malware along with it. The technology is designed to prevent the malware escaping a micro-VM.

The technology is built in, so there are no add-ons to install or added costs. HP Sure Click will debut as a web download for the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G2 in Spring 2017 and will be available as a standard feature on Elite PC platforms launching in the second half of the year. ®