Take cover! Storage news barrage incoming

Incoming! Boom, boom and boom again – storage news announcements hit the wires in a relentless barrage. Here's a few we've received showing developments in data protection, cloud storage, hyper-converged storage, the dregs of flash memory and more.

Acronis Backup 12 now includes backup for Office 365 and VMware vSphere 6.5. It backs up and recovers Office 365 mailboxes and includes Acronis Active Protection against ransomware, blocking attacks and instantly restoring affected data.

has launched True Image 2017 New Generation with realtime protection against ransomware attacks and blockchain-based certification (Notary) and electronic signature technology. It also has support for Mac OSX, mobile and Facebook. Object storage developer Caringo has announced its FileFly Secondary Storage Platform, to offload Windows Servers bloated with infrequently accessed unstructured data, with "intelligent data transfer to a limitless tier of scale-out secondary storage". It's like old-time file virtualisation. Using Caringo FileFly 2.0 and Swarm SW, it uses policies based on file attributes and access patterns to determine what data can be moved to a secondary storage tier. Data transfer is automated and transparent to users, applications and processes. Once on the secondary tier, data is continuously protected and files transparently migrate back to primary storage upon access, leaving workflows and applications unaffected.

has announced new monitoring and detection capabilities such as ransomware protection. Fujitsu has recorded an SPC-1 price/performance of $0.40 (8th lowest result) for its ETERNUS AF650 all-flash array, with 605,992.03 SPC-1 IOPS (12th highest result) and 0.6ms average response at 100 per cent load. It claims this makes it the fastest storage product in its (mid-range) class.

said it had record growth in 2016 with an 84 per cent revenue uplift over 2015. There was a a more than 200 per cent increase in Q4 2016 from Q4 2015. It saw good business in the federal, healthcare and education verticals. Rubrik says it's taking off like a hyperloop train, with booked revenue approaching a $100m run rate, and 700 per cent annual customer growth. It's grown to 250 employees across 5 continents, with teams in 10 EMEA countries, and it's signed 220+ channel partners across the globe; 100+ in EMEA. Hmm, yes, that's quite some growth too. CEO Bipul Sinha is driving Rubrik like a VC on golden exit steroids.

