Oracle settles court case with fired cloud services finance 'whistleblower'

Oracle has reached a settlement with a former finance manager who alleged she had been fired for refusing to follow what she believed to be unlawful accounting practices that bumped up the firm's cloud numbers.

The most recent filing in the civil claim, which was being heard in the District Court for Northern California, has informed the presiding judge that the lawsuit has been settled in principle.

It had been initially brought by Svetlana Blackburn, who worked as a senior finance manager covering SaaS/Cloud revenue in North America for Oracle, a role from which she claimed she was fired for refusing to artificially inflate the division's sales.

Oracle countered that Blackburn had in fact worked at the company for less than a year, and was terminated because of her failures to meet the requirements of her role. At the time, Oracle prepped a counter-suit and spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger told The Register: "We are confident that all our cloud accounting is proper and correct."

Blackburn, Oracle claimed, had failed to raise the prospect of whistleblowing internally, nor had she made any allegations about unlawful accounting practices before she had been terminated.

While Oracle had denied any wrongdoing, such maneuvres are not unheard of in the SaaS space, with IBM coming in for a stern grilling from trade customers for plumping up its cloud figures.

Oracle did not respond to The Register's enquiries. ®