EMC exile Russo scales Iron Mountain to be crowned CTO

Fidelma Russo has been appointed CTO at data management firm Iron Mountain, Storage Newsletter reports.

Russo resigned from her position as SVP and GM of the VMAX Business Unit at Dell In December, when Dell EMC president David Goulden reorganised the core products group. She reported to Core Technologies Division president Guy Churchward, who also quit around the same time.

She joined EMC in January 2011, leaving her COO position at Sepaton to do so. Prior to that she had been at HP and Sun.

Iron Mountain has announced Russo's hiring and she will officially join the company in mid-March. Her responsibility will be to "provide the leadership, vision and roadmap for how technology can further strengthen the company's current and future product offerings, service delivery and overall business". She'll report to CEO and president Bill Meaney.

Meaney said: "She is a proven technologist and business leader [who] will help us to further integrate technology into our product offerings and service operations so that we stay ahead of our customers' evolving storage and information management needs." ®