Want to come to the US? Be prepared to hand over your passwords

The new boss of the US Department of Homeland Security plans to dig deeper into the lives of anyone wishing to visit the Land of the Free TM – even going as far as demanding passwords and banking records.

In a Q&A with the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday, John Kelly said the previous administration had been hesitant to scrutinize visitors' social networking accounts during their vetting, and that this was a “glaring deficiency.” Instead, he wanted “enhanced vetting,” which hopefully isn’t the same as torture enhanced interrogation.

Previously, tourists, travelers and visa holders were warned they may have to hand over their online account names and handles so their profiles can be studied by border agents and immigration officials. Now Kelly wants to take it a large step further, by demanding passwords from visa applicants so g-men can log into Twitter, Facebook, online banking accounts, and so on, and rummage around for any eyebrow-raising non-public posts, messages and transactions.

If you refuse, you can't come in.

“We want to say ‘what kind of sites do you visit and give us your passwords,’ so we can see what they do,” Kelly explained, in response to a question from Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA).

“We want to get on their social media with passwords – what do you do, what do you say. If they don’t want to cooperate then they don’t come in. If they truly want to come to America they’ll cooperate, if not then ‘next in line’.”

Kelly said the process of vetting in this way could take weeks or months, but that people would just have to wait until it was done. Representative Higgins said he agreed, and was anxious for Homeland Security and others to start trawling through people’s social media pages. Higgins said that handing over such credentials should be mandatory.

President Obama’s administration had been requesting comment on changing the rules so agents can ask travelers for their social media account names, on a voluntary basis. But Kelly made it clear that handing over handles wasn’t enough – the DHS could well be demanding passwords as well.

In order to keep America safe, Kelly said he’ll be needing between 5,000 and 10,000 new staff. However, he would accept fewer provided they were properly trained and could do their jobs efficiently.

Kelly also said that financial records will be requested, as vetting staff need to “follow the money” and where possible, be provided with financial information regarding how people get paid, how much, and how they live.

However, everything was on hold while the president’s administration and the courts sort out whether or not the White House's anti-immigration executive order last month is legal. Kelly made it clear which side he was on.

“I work for one man, his name is Donald Trump and he told me ‘Kelly, secure the border,’ and that’s what I'm going to do,” he said.

This did not go down well with Representative Kathleen Rice (D-NY). “You were chosen by him, you work for us. I’m sure that’s what you meant,” she pointed out. ®