Supermicro boasts of secret super server Silicon Valley win

Supermicro says it has shipped 30,000-plus servers into a "Fortune 100" company’s Silicon Valley data centre.

The company said its customer had deployed that number of disaggregated MicroBlade systems at "one of the world’s" highest density and energy efficient data centres. The data centre has a Power Use Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.06, which, Supermicro says, compares to a traditional data centre running at 1.49 PUE, or more, so the new data centre is 88 per cent better in overall energy efficiency terms.

There is a total 35 megawatt IT load.

The MicroBlades are 3U or 6U systems with 14 or 28 hot-swappable MicroBlade Server blades, and the 3U/14 server ones were deployed in this instance. Supermicro says the deployed system has 280 Xeon processor-servers per rack and achieves 45 per cent to-65 per cent CAPEX savings per refresh cycle with a disaggregated rack scale design.

The disaggregated Intel rack scale designs means there was an independent upgrade of CPU+Memory, I/O, Storage and Power/Cooling components.

Supermicro President and CEO Charles Liang bragged: ”With our new MicroBlade and SuperBlade, we have changed the game of blade architecture to make blades the lowest in initial acquisition cost for our customers, not just the best in terms of computation, power efficiency, cable-less design, and TCO.”

So who is the customer? Apple or Facebook maybe?

Supermicro MicroBlade

The company is introducing a new SuperBlade architecture with more deployment options.

An X10 Generation SuperBlade supports up to 10/14/20 ES-2600 v4 dual processor nodes per 7U chassis with many of the same features as the MicroBlade system.

New 8U SuperBlade systems use the same Ethernet switches, chassis management modules, and software as the MicroBlade for improved reliability, serviceability, and, so the company claims, affordability. The systems can support dual processor and multi-processors up to 205 watts in half-height and full-height blades respectively.

A new 4U SuperBlade system is claimed to maximise performance and efficiency while enabling up to 140 dual-processor servers or 280 single-processor servers per 42U rack. ®