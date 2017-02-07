AWS cloud cash share: Bigger than Microsoft, IBM, Google COMBINED

Amazon's cloud services are growing, just not as much as Wall Street's moneymen would like.

AWS last week reported a $3.5bn revenue contribution to its parent's fourth quarter to December 31 – analysts had expected $3.6bn. A year ago, AWS made $2.4bn.

Wall Streeters took Amazon's shares outside for a customary beating, working out their frustrations on Jeff Bezos' firm for not meeting their expectations.

From humble beginnings in 2006, AWS has taken on incredible significance for Amazon, which made its name initially as an online merchant.

AWS is now Amazon's single biggest growth engine. Net sales increased 47 per cent year-on-year, important in a quarter where commerce sales disappointed.

And yet, despite that fourth-quarter hiccup, AWS remains – for now at least – big enough to stumble, if not fail.

AWS alone made more sales on infrastructure cloud during the fourth quarter of 2016 than Microsoft, Google and IBM combined, according to fresh Canalys data.

Amazon dominated a fourth-quarter global cloud infrastructure service market worth $10.3bn with a 33.8 per cent share.

Overall, the cloud infrastructure market grew 49 per cent in the quarter.

Microsoft, widely touted as number-two to AWS with Azure, along with Google and IBM together accounted for 30.8 per cent.

Enterprise IT provider Oracle lagged behind even e-commerce giant Alibaba, on 1.7 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

The latter has been on a drive to attract enterprises and startups to its cloud with roadshow events in London.

For some context, number-two Microsoft in its most recent, second quarter (which overlaps AWS's fourth) had been the toast of Wall Street.

Microsoft's cloud revenue is split across platform with Azure and products, such as Office 365.

That platform, called the Intelligent Cloud business unit, is home to Azure and Microsoft's server products were $6.9bn – an increase of 8 per cent.

Microsoft claimed a near-doubling of Azure revenue and 12 per cent growth in server products and cloud services revenue. ®