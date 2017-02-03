2016: Snapchat loses $515m... 2017: Snapchat rips veil off $3bn IPO

Millennial vanity magnifier Snap Inc, the post-profit maker of Snapchat, hopes to raise $3bn in an initial public offering in 2017.

The builder of sometimes cute and occasionally terrifying photo filters says in a filing to the SEC that it will debut on the stock market later this year through the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SNAP), though investors have been cautioned they may never even see the company climb out of the red.

"We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future, and may never achieve or maintain profitability," the self-described "camera company" admits.

Snap says that it hopes to eventually crack into the black on the strength of its advertising business. The company is banking on advertisements sold and served to its massive active user base (currently pegged at 158 million people) as its primary source of revenues.

"Substantially all of our revenue comes from advertising, so our ability to generate revenue in a particular country depends on the size of its advertising market," Snap says.

The upstart, founded in 2011, also reckoned its "business would be seriously harmed" if net neutrality rules are dumped in the US (and it looks like they will be). Snap fears mobile networks will penalize its photos over their own services.

In the meantime, however, Snapchat is losing hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Last year, Snap says it blew through more than a half-billion dollars of investor cash.

"For the year ended December 31, 2016, we incurred a net loss of $514.6 million, as compared to a net loss of $372.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2015," the filing reads.

Though the losses are mounting, so are revenues. Snap Inc. says it made $404.5m last year, compared to just $58m last year. The per-user revenue (ARPU) for 2016 was $1.05 worldwide and $2.15 in North America. The ARPU would need to continue to grow for Snapchat, as the company notes its growth has slowed and warns that it will likely decline over time.

On top of the caution over its profit-challenged business model, Snap Inc has also been hit with a lawsuit from a former employee who claims executives have for years been misleading investors and advertisers by artificially inflating user numbers. ®