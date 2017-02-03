VMware reveals a semi-secret cut of NSX aimed at DevOps types

As Mister T would put it, "I pity the fool that tries chained containers without fine control of virtual networks"

VMware has revealed a new cut of its NSX network virtualization product, “NSX-T”.

The Register's virtualisation desk understands the “T” stands for “transformers”, to denote the fact that this cut of the product signals VMware plans to brings NSX's powers to containers and microservices and can also handle multiple hypervisors.

NSX-V, the other branch of NSX, is bound tightly to vSphere.

To understand the reasons for for NSX-T's release, it helps to know its slightly tortured history. The product's roots lie in NSX-MH (“multi-hypervisor”), the cut of NSX based on the original code VMware acquired from Nicira, the company it acquired in 2012 to get into the virtual networking game. Nicira had no interest in being Vmware-centric, so supported multiple hypervisors. VMware kept that alive as NSX-MH, but last year created NSX-T 1.0 and let customers who really need it have a play.

Now the company's decided to let the code loose in version 1.1, aimed at “heterogeneous endpoints and technology stacks.” That marketing-speak translates into support for KVM as offered by Red Hat and Canonical, support for VMware's own Photon Platform cloud-native application code, plus support for OpenStack Newton and Mitaka.

VMware's also cooked up a “new beta program for customers interested in container networking and security for application frameworks that support the Container Network Interface (CNI) project.” Your VMware account manager can apparently tell you more than has been revealed to the likes of The Register.

NSX-T's purpose is to give VMware another way to interest developers in its products. vSphere and server consolidation/virtualization were great for operations teams because they could add a lot of value to a business by taming server fleets. These days organisations are looking to developers to do add value. VMware's container and cloud-native application efforts are therefore all about giving developers hooks into VMware-managed infrastructure, so that operations can keep the tooling they like and developers can run wild with all the cool new stuff that DevOps, containers and the cloud offer.

That lots of this cool new stuff is also a great fit NSX doesn't hurt either: microservices that chain containers and let them talk on virtual networks that spin down and then snuff themselves out in minutes are just the kind of thing NSX can manage and secure.

NSX-T therefore continues VMware's push into developers of cloudy apps hearts and minds while also demonstrating again that the company has plans to grow beyond vSphere-centric products.

VMware's also emitted version 6.3 of NSX-V, which can now support the November 2016 release of vSphere 6.5.

There's also a new “New Application Rule Manager and Endpoint Monitoring features provide unique visibility from OS-level activity to network flows, resulting in automated policy and rule updates and making micro-segmentation easier to implement and more capable” that sounds like it includes bits of the company's Project Goldilocks security plan.

There's also new bits that make it easier to create multi-branch software-defined networks, complete with security rules pushed from HQ out into the sticks.

VMware last week said NSX is expected to generate US$1bn of revenue in 2017, making it a key part of the company's growth plans and showing that the $1.26bn it committed to acquire Nicira was money well spent. ®