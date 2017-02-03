Brexploitation? Adobe gets creative with price hikes

Adobe, the developer of overpriced software for creative types, is just about to get a whole lot more expensive in the UK with steep rises set to be introduced from next month.

The flash monkey is the latest firm to blame a slump in the value of the Great British Pound for hikes on product, with the ranges understood to be between 10 to more than 60 per cent.

Customers this week received letters from the company to detail the extent of the hike. One told us their specific costs will rise by around 25 per cent when they renew the Enterprise Licensing Agreement.

The letter stated: "As part of doing business globally, Adobe monitors currency exchange rates in order to make adjustments to our pricing up or down as needed.

"You may be aware that currency exchange rates have fluctuated significantly over the last few years. As a result of recent changes in exchange rates in your region, the price of Adobe products and services is increasing starting on 6 March 2017."

GBP has fallen in value against the US dollar from around $1.45 per £1 prior to the Brexit vote to around $1.20 in January to $1.25 this month.

Obviously punters aren't happy about the rises and let the world know via Twitter.

Someone at @Adobe thought students don't get screwed enough and just hiked the monthly price by 62% - Now £25.28 from £15.49. Disgusting. — Thomas Casey (@Tom_Casey) February 2, 2017

Watch out #Adobe CC users in the UK. The honeymoon period is over. Some BIG price hikes are coming! 20%+ !! — David Calvert (@powerportraits) February 3, 2017

Bloody furious about the price increase from Adobe 😡 — roslyn (@roslyncrossley) February 3, 2017

Adobe sent us a further statement, insisting it will "monitor" the currency movements and "make price adjustments as necessary" but it refused to give us a break down of the product prices.

Channel partners were also informed by Adobe this week of the pending price hikes but they were given the details where the devil resides – that comes next week, we are told.

A raft of hardware vendor rushed to up their prices in the weeks and months after Brits voted on the EU Referendum and GBP slumped against the US Dollar.

Texan tech titan Dell moved first, followed by HP Inc, HPE, Lenovo, Asus and Apple. Software players including VMware and then Microsoft also blamed the currency movements for inflicting higher costs on customers. ®