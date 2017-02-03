Guess who's suffering an email outage. Go on, it's as easy as 123-Reg

Another month, another problem with comedy outfit 123-Reg whose long-suffering customers are this time suffering from an email outage.

The biz informed customers this morning that they may not be able to access mail.

A spokesman said: "Due to problems with network connectivity this morning we are currently experiencing issues affecting some 123-Reg webmail accounts, shared hosting packages and internal support systems.

"We are working hard to restore these services and will keep all customers regularly updated with information on progress on our support page and on our social media channels. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."

One customer was unable to get incorrect password messages and the problem is also impacting web redirects.

"This is seriously impacting small businesses and no answer as to the problem or offers of a resolution," he said.

Another reported: "My business email uses an 123-reg mailbox, and access using IMAP isn't working today. Bit of a pain doing without new and non-cached older messages."

In January, 123-Reg was hit with a DDOS attack, having also been targeted in October and August last year, when it experienced a 30-plus Gbps to its data centre in the summer.

Controversially, the biz hiked its fees last year following the accidental deletion of hundreds of customers' data, which took their websites offline.

According to Companies House, 123-Reg made £47m for the full year ending 2015 and profit before tax of £13.8m.

The hosting and domain names biz boasts of having 3.5 million registered accounts. On its website its says: "Whenever you need us we're here, as we're committed to giving our customers the highest levels of service at all times." ®