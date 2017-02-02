Survey: Teamwork promises faster delivery of database change

Promo By working closely together, development and operations teams are improving the speed and quality of application development. But what about the database?

How many DevOps teams have extended a DevOps approach to their database development? Redgate surveyed more than 1,000 SQL Server database professionals across a range of industries and company sizes to find out how many of them had adopted, or were planning to adopt, DevOps practices, and how many had applied the same principles to their databases.

Among the survey’s key findings are:

75 per cent of respondents have developers in their team who work across both applications and databases

47 per cent of respondents have already adopted DevOps practices and 33 per cent plan to do so within two years

The greatest challenge associated with integrating database changes into a DevOps process is synchronising the different approaches of the two teams

The greatest drawback of traditional siloed database development is the risk of failure or downtime when introducing changes, and the inability to respond quickly to changing business requirements

Increasing the speed of delivery is the key driver for automating database changes

Only one fifth of respondents are already applying DevOps practices such as continuous integration and automated testing or deployment to their databases.

