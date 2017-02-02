'Completely offended' Sheila calls cops over price-gouging ganja dealer

Aussie coppers have got into the consumer rights business after a distraught stoner turned to them to complain about profiteering by her local pot dealer.

The Northern Territory's Police, Fire and Emergency Services social media team took to Facebook on Sunday to ask followers: "Is your drug dealer ripping you off?"

The appeal to ransacked reefer fans was prompted by a phone call from one put-upon puffer over the weekend.

As the Facebook post put it: "A woman called police to complain about the price of marijuana in her community, reporting that her local drug dealer had asked for more money than the usual."

The post added that the woman was "completely offended" and "demanded that police investigate this 'outrageous' price hike".

Obviously, with a motto like "Working in partnership with the community to ensure a safe and resilient Northern Territory", the coppers were eager to help the distraught dope-dragger. Alas, when asked for further details about the price gouging herbalist, the ripped-off Rizla-ruffler promptly hung up, presumably overcome with emotion, or because her pizza had arrived.

Undeterred, the consumer-champion cops have put out an appeal to possibly swindled sensi-smokers statewide.

"If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we'd love to help."

Apparently dope is largely decriminalised in the Northern Territory, with cops far more focused on the threat of drugs like crystal meth. ®