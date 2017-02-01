Speaking in Tech's Greg accepts dare to moonlight as an Uber driver
It was a real eye-opener
Greg, Ed and Melissa are joined by Cory Minton, Dell’s Big Data man, to discuss the on-demand economy, Oracle licensing, Platform-as-a-Service and the holographic universe.
- (00:00) Throwing down with Smallbone
- (00:47) Introducing Cory Minton of Dell EMC
- (01:54) Uber driving sucks
- (08:47) Dumping Slack
- (09:25) Magic virtual assistant gets expensive
- (13:46) Biz travel with the family
- (16:42) Big Data and the trough of disillusionment
- (19:08) Oracle licensing fees jump in AWS
- (24:05) Is PaaS dead?
- (29:06) The convergence of containers and pass
- (29:41) Mind blown: The holographic universe
Listen with the Reg player below, or download here.
