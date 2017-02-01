Speaking in Tech's Greg accepts dare to moonlight as an Uber driver

Podcast

Greg, Ed and Melissa are joined by Cory Minton, Dell’s Big Data man, to discuss the on-demand economy, Oracle licensing, Platform-as-a-Service and the holographic universe.

(00:00) Throwing down with Smallbone

(00:47) Introducing Cory Minton of Dell EMC

(01:54) Uber driving sucks

(08:47) Dumping Slack

(09:25) Magic virtual assistant gets expensive

(13:46) Biz travel with the family

(16:42) Big Data and the trough of disillusionment

(19:08) Oracle licensing fees jump in AWS

(24:05) Is PaaS dead?

(29:06) The convergence of containers and pass

(29:41) Mind blown: The holographic universe

