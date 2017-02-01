More like this

Speaking in Tech's Greg accepts dare to moonlight as an Uber driver

It was a real eye-opener

1 Feb 2017 at 15:30, Team Register

Greg, Ed and Melissa are joined by Cory Minton, Dell’s Big Data man, to discuss the on-demand economy, Oracle licensing, Platform-as-a-Service and the holographic universe.

The details…

  • (00:00) Throwing down with Smallbone
  • (00:47) Introducing Cory Minton of Dell EMC
  • (01:54) Uber driving sucks
  • (08:47) Dumping Slack
  • (09:25) Magic virtual assistant gets expensive
  • (13:46) Biz travel with the family
  • (16:42) Big Data and the trough of disillusionment
  • (19:08) Oracle licensing fees jump in AWS
  • (24:05) Is PaaS dead?
  • (29:06) The convergence of containers and pass
  • (29:41) Mind blown: The holographic universe

Speaking in Tech: Episode

