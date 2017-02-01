Dido queen of carnage steps down from TalkTalk

Chief exec of TalkTalk, Dido Harding, is to step down from the company after seven years in the role.

Harding presided over TalkTalk during its catastrophic cyber-attack in 2015, in which nearly 157,000 users' financial details were divulged and which cost it £42m.

Founder of the biz Charles Dunstone will take over from Harding in May. The announcement was made in the the firm’s third-quarter results.

In a statement she said it was to to hand over the reins at TalkTalk “and focus more on my activities in public service.”

For the full-year 2015.16, Harding received £2.8m in salary.

The announcement was made in the firm’s third-quarter trading update, with the company reporting that revenues had fallen to £435m, from £459m for the same period a year ago.

In a statement she said: “I am very proud to be handing over to the next generation of TalkTalk leadership who, together with Charles, have played such an integral part in the success of the business to date.”

In October TalkTalk was fined a record £400,000 in October for poor website security which led to the theft, the largest ever fine imposed by The Information Commissioner's Office. Dunstone said he was "excited" at the prospect of spending more time on TalkTalk.

He said: "Dido has been a tireless, energetic and effective force for good from the day she joined TalkTalk. As a result of her leadership and total commitment to all of us who work here and our customers, she has helped transform TalkTalk into a much stronger business. She leaves with our thanks and very best wishes for the future." ®