A flash of brilliance or just a flash in the pan?

Study All-Flash Arrays were one of the hottest themes on the pages of The Reg during 2016, so we want to dig deep into your knowledge and experience with these systems to get the details.

Are AFAs fit for prime time in your organisation?

Just as importantly, what do you think about the vendors and channel partners selling such solutions - do they give you confidence that they are ready and able, and will empower you to fully exploit AFAs?

Tell us what you really think about AFAs and the vendors selling them in the first Reg survey of 2017.

You can get to it here.