The nuts and bolts of high-impact webinars
Simple rules for organisers, courtesy of Citrix
Promo Marketers rely on webinars as one of the most important elements in helping savvy technology decision-makers to evaluate their next purchase.
High-quality webinar content can go a long way to sealing your next deal, but there is more than content to consider. For instance:
- When is a webinar likely to be most useful?
- Which is the best day of day of the week to host it?
- What time of day do most attendees prefer?
Download The Webinar Stats Every Organiser should know to learn a few simple rules for organising webinars that produce results.
This Citrix whitepaper is based on a survey of 450 Citrix webinar attendees. ®
Post a comment