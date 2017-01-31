Digital Transformation Agency deletes GovShare repo, but says project still lives

The Digital Transformation Agency says one of its signal projects, GovShare, is just fine – but nobody's told the developers that are quietly shovelling dirt onto its coffin.

The GovShare site still exists, but hasn't seen any new content posted since 2015, which makes it look an awful lot like an orphan project, at least to Vulture South.

That led The Register to ask about the status of GovShare. The Agency provided this response: