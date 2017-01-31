Linux encryption app Cryptkeeper has universal password: 'p'

Popular Linux encryption app Cryptkeeper contains a single-letter universal decryption password: 'p'.

The flaw rises its head in virtual machine instances in Debian 9 (Stretch) under current testing, but not in Debian 8 (Jessie).

The bug appeared to come changes to the encfs filesystem meaning that an attempt to enter paranoia mode with a 'p' instead set passwords to the letter.

Cryptkeeper's developer appears to have abandoned the project.

Debian developer Simon McVittie says he has recommended Cryptkeeper be punted.

"It looks as though cryptkeeper makes assumptions about encfs' command-line interface that are no longer valid," McVittie says in a bug report thread.

Cryptkeeper. Type 'p' for pwned.

"I also notice that cryptkeeper does not check what write() and close() return during its interactions with encfs, which seems very likely to lead to undesired results.

"I have recommended that the release team remove this package from stretch: it currently gives a false sense of security that is worse than not encrypting at all." ®

