Please come back! TalkTalk woos customers with broadband offers

TalkTalk has spotted an opportunity to win back customers following its mega data breach in October 2015 with a flash sale broadband promotion.

Most broadband providers are hiking prices this year, with BT the latest to announce an inflation-busting increase. Virgin Media's broadband and TV packages also went up by up to £3.49 a month.

And in November 2016 TalkTalk raised prices for broadband, phone and TV packages by up to an extra £33 a year.

But in its latest offer, the provider is knocking £3 per month off its 17Mbps Fast Broadband package and £1.50 off its 38Mpbs Faster Fibre package over the next year.

The firm is also scrapping connection fees for customers signing up to the service before spring.

According to research from the analyst firm Kantar, TalkTalk lost 14 per cent of its customers during 2016. During the initial aftermath of the hack, 250,000 broadband customers fled the provider.

However, according to Ossian Robertson, consumer insigh are beginning to turn around.

“Things are really looking up for TalkTalk. TalkTalk’s guaranteed price freeze for new broadband customers on 24 month contracts was a clever move, and is likely to pay off particularly well in light of recent price hikes from both Sky and BT," he said. ®

