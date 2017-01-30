Fill out our AI survey before the machines take over completely

2017 looks like being the year of AI. Or at least that’s what a friendly computer keeps telling us.

Here at The Register we’re pondering what we should be doing in the world of AI, machine learning, deep learning, and cognitive computing, from our news pages right across to our events.

So it would be really handy to get a handle on what you, our beloved readers, are doing in this market - if anything. That's why we've put together a very brief survey. We'd be terribly grateful if you could spare us a few minutes to complete it.

If what you’re doing - or not doing - isn’t covered, feel free to expand in the comments below.

Thanks for your time. ®

