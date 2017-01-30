God save the Queen... from Donald Trump. So say 1 million Britons

More than a million Britons have signed an online petition begging the government to prevent American President Donald Trump from making a state visit to the United Kingdom.

The petition, which the Monday-muddled hacks at The Register are guessing is the most popular to have ever graced the site, broke 1,000,000 signatures shortly before 10am this morning.

It states: "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.

The petition will, in all likelihood, be dismissed, but the President is very unlikely to receive a warm welcome from the Windsors, having previously defended the sale of topless pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Trump is also rumoured to have made noises about dodging Prince Charles when in Blighty, for fear of being buttonholed by the heir apparent over the latter's views on climate change (and homeopathy?) while playing nine holes on the Balmoral golf course. ®

