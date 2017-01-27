Solaris continuous upgrades have already begun, says Oracle

Oracle has dribbled out a little more information about the future of Solaris, after last week quietly revealing a roadmap that replaced a planned version 12 with version “11.next” and then offering more detail about a planned move to adopt continuous delivery of OS updates.

But Big Red didn't say when continuous delivery would start, what it would mean for users in terms of update cadence, or cost.

So we asked and Oracle updated its blog post on the matter to include the following paragraph:

The Oracle Solaris continuous delivery model has been silently in place for some time and is now the official delivery mechanism going forward. Oracle Solaris customers under Premier Support receive regular innovation, bug fix, and security vulnerability updates through both dot releases and Oracle Solaris 11 Support Repository Updates, as well as 24/7 access to Oracle systems specialists and online access to knowledge, proactive tools and communities. There are no changes to Oracle Solaris licensing or Premier Support pricing associated with this model.

So now we know.

For what it's worth, Oracle's roadmap (large .jpg) depicts version 11.next with “Cloud Deployment & Integration Enhancements” as starting to appear some time in the middle of 2017 and completing in late 2018. The Register now imagines the roadmap refers to a wodge of planned new functionality to be continuously delivered in coming months.

Oracle has not responded to our questions about the roadmap's mention of “@Customer Dedicated metered and non-metered cloud services”, which it suggests will debut in late 2017.

We're guessing it's a cloudy consumption model for on-premises SPARC kit. ®

