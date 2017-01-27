Happy Friday: Busted Barracuda update borks corporate firewalls

A firmware update pushed out to Barracuda firewalls has knocked boxes in large firms offline and crippled networks, we're told.

The change, sent out by Barracuda on Friday morning Pacific Time according to a source familiar with the matter, promptly caused the gear to fall over. It is believed bugged geolocation data causes the hardware's processors to overload and crash systems. Rebooting boxes does not clear the problem: you're still left with a dead firewall.

Barracuda's support team admitted this is a "known issue," and the biz is working on a fix: some customers have already received a corrected update. However, applying the fix involves some manual reconfiguration so it you're working a European Barracuda customer, your Friday night is not going to be much fun.

"A support rep had to connect in to our network and run some commands on every firewall to get it going," a source at one Barracuda customer told El Reg.

"This was a little tricky as at least one of our sites was COMPLETELY down. If you rebooted your firewall (as we did in one site) to try and clear the problem, then you were completely down after it booted. Support told me after I called in not to reboot but it was too late.

"I was originally told it was something related to the geolocation reference data (which is updated periodically during the day). I would expect any data that gets pushed to EVERY customer device would go through some rigorous QA. This isn’t the first time their QA group have failed us."

Our reader is right: last November Barracuda’s Email Security Service took a dive, for example. The fault was thought to have been caused by a denial of service attack against Barracuda's servers, although the company declined to confirm that.

"Good news: no one was ever exposed from a security perspective," a spokesperson for Barracuda told us. "Bad news: [this is] not what the comms person wants to hear about on Friday afternoon." ®

