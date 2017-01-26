Windows code-signing tweaks sure to irritate software developers

Changes that mean signing certificates for Windows can only be sold in hardware form from the start of February are likely to have a big effect on software development.

US trade body the Certificate Authority Security Council decided in December that "best practice" for code-signing certificates was to embed them in hardware devices, a policy endorsed with upcoming changes from Microsoft that kick in next week.

This could present an upheaval for software developers, according to a Reg reader who flagged up the story and asked to remain anonymous.

"ISVs who need to buy new certificates may find themselves having to revise their build processes," our anonymous tipster said. "It's interesting that one-man-and-a-dog shops won't be especially affected by the procedural changes, but will complain about the approximate doubling of certificate prices. Meanwhile, large ISVs with automated build-and-test systems won't especially worry about an extra few hundred pounds, but may have to revise their processes a lot." ®

