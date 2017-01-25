CHEERS! Office 2013 now on Wine 2.0

Microsoft may have relinquished SQL Server's Windows monogamy and let Linux join the party, but still it refuses to yield Office.

Open-sourcers, however, have stepped in where Redmond fears to tread.

Wine 2.0 has been released following a year in development with support for Office 2013 among a list of 6,600 changes.

Wine is an open-source compatibility layer first released in 2008 for Windows apps to run on Unix-like operating systems, such as Linux.

Office 2013 is the latest in a line of Microsoft's productivity suite to work with Wine and therefore Linux.

Other changes in Wine 2.0 include 64-bit support for MacOS.

Gamers also get a boost, with more Direct3D 10 and 11 features implemented – including more resource formats – while the Wine3D graphics card database recognises a broader number of GPUs.

You can read more about Wine 2.0 here and download the packages here. ®

