Speaking in Tech: It is the year of VDI. It is always the year of VDI

This week Greg and Amy drive our weekly tech roundup podcast with guest Brian Gracely of Red Hat. The trio discuss alternative tech facts, moves at Google Cloud, Western Digital and Oracle as well as global reaction to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

(0:00) Brian Gracely: king of all podcasters

(1:54) Dutch customs comedians

(4:42) Last call for Krispy Kreme Challenge donations

(8:04) Alternative Tech Facts

(12:00) Quentin jumps to Google Cloud… as “Head of Editorial”?

(17:50) Fink heads to Western Digital

(20:33) Oracle pulls out the axe

(22:04) NetApp and Rackspace targeted for patent suit

(24:40) Sakac on HPE/Simplicity

(28:29) Global tech reaction to Trump

(34:47) Global travel wrap up and Gracely at Interop

