Batman v Superman leads Razzie nominations

This year’s Razzie nominations - celebrating the worst that Hollywood has to offer - are in, with Zoolander No. 2 and Batman v Superman leading the pack with the most nominations.

The crop of cinematic crap that make up the candidates for the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry (Razzie) Awards also features Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America and Independence Day: Resurgence as worst picture nominees.

Acting contenders include Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Julia Roberts and Robert de Niro. The Razzies feature some left-field categories and nominations. For example, Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume in Alice Through the Looking Glass are candidates in the "worst screen combo" category.

The last two editions of the Razzies have featured Redeemer Awards for the "fixers" of the Razzies, who turn in excellent work. Sylvester Stallone and Ben Affleck were recognised for their work - on Creed</em&> and Argo, respectively. No Redeemer Award nominees are listed this time around.

“Winners” of this year's tackiest Tinsel Town trophy will be revealed on Saturday, February 25, the day before the Oscars. ®

