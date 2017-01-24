Continuous Lifecycle London: Save over 25% with early bird tickets

REG EVENTS We're bringing some of the finest brains from the worlds of DevOps, Containers, Agile and Continuous Delivery to London in May, and if you're quick you can join us AND save over a quarter off the full-fat ticket price.

If you move now, you can secure your place for just £665 plus VAT, a big saving on the full price of £900. Similarly, a full-price spot at one of our all-day workshops is £500, but you can buy them now for a mere £400.

Continuous Lifecycle London 2016 was a sellout with over 250 people coming together to discuss the pleasures and pitfalls of applying the latest methodologies and technologies to their software operations. You can get a taste of last year's event right here and here.

This year we're scaling up to a bigger venue, but we'll be keeping the same tight focus on helping real-world technologists make their organisations run smoother – both by learning from the speakers and workshop leaders, and from each other.

We've got the likes of Continuous Delivery guru Dave Farley in our lineup, as well as an array of technology leaders who've not just debated the pros and cons of DevOps, Agile and Containers, but put these technologies into practice in organisations like Paddy Power/BetFair, The Guardian, and Illumina.

Throughout, we've looked for do-ers, not cheerleaders, which is why you'll find sessions that will deal frankly with the pitfalls of adopting new practices and technologies, and how to avoid them.

And to get you really hands-on, we have a lineup of workshops covering DevOps and Databases, applying the Phoenix Project to Real Life, the DevOps 2.1 Tool kit, and Dave Farley going in depth on Continuous Delivery. Oh, and there are more to come.

So, what are you waiting for? Once the early bird period is over, the price bounces right back up. To make sure you're getting the best deal, head over to the Continuous Lifecycle London site now. ®

Sponsored: Customer Identity and Access Management