Sales at Dixons Carphone in the UK and Ireland sales rose 4 per cent for the ten weeks up to Christmas, the retailer said today.

During its last quarter, the borg had previously warned that Brexit could dampen the firm's results in the future, with ex-Etonian and chief exec Seb James warning of "uncertain times ahead".

But this time Boris Johnson's old school pal was more upbeat.

James said: "At a time of significant political uncertainty around the world, it was heartening to see that customers were choosing to enjoy the benefits that new technologies could bring to their lives during this holiday season."

The firm expects £475m-£495m of headline profit before tax for the year ending 29 April 2017.

That is a big increase on last year, with the firm posting profit of £337m, up from £285m in the financial year before that.

Revenue for 2015/16 rose 3 per cent to £9.78bn for the full year, while sales in Blighty increased 1 per cent to £6.4bn.

The firm employs 42,000 people in 11 countries. This year it is due 134 stores as part of its 3-in-1 store concept, merging the PC World and Currys outlets, and slotting Carphone Warehouse. ®

